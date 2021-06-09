IPS Rajeev Dasot creates history with his ‘Road to Reform’

Adv.

Heard of the eternal Indian classic ‘Do Aankhen Barah Haath’ (1957) by the maestro V Shantaram which won the Silver Bear at the 8th Berlin International Film Festival? Yes of course, now here is a ‘jail’ based movie which is historic, unique & one of its kind. Titled ‘Road to Reform’ – this feature film is the brainchild of a pious humanitarian approach by Rajeev Dasot – IPS, Director General of Prisons, Rajasthan.

‘Road To Reform’ highlights the welfare, improvement and rehabilitation of the prisoners by the Rajasthan Prison Department.

The most striking and unique feature of this movie which makes it historical is the fact that ‘real’ life prisoners and officers / employees of the jail department have worked in this humanitarian concept which talks about hope, acceptance, being a better human and a contributor to the society.

Written and directed by Sanjeev Sharma who holds the Limca Book of National Records for his unique work as a filmmaker. Sanjeev Sharma has worked with the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the project ‘Veergatha’. Sanjeev Sharma has also written, directed and produced a movie ‘Shradhanjali’, made to spread the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

IPS Rajeev Dasot and Sanjeev Sharma of ‘Road To Reform’

The filming of ‘Road to Reform’ has taken place at Jaipur’s Central Jail, Women’s Prison and Open Jail at Sanganer – thanks to the audio-visual innovation funded by the Central Government.

In the production of this film, additional Director General of Police Malini Agarwal, Inspector General of Police Alok Vashisht, Inspector General of Prisons Vikram Singh Karnavat, Deputy Inspector General Prison Monica Agarwal, Superintendent (Jail) Rakesh Mohan Sharma along with the officials of Central Jail, Jaipur have made important contributions.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Mr. Ashok Gehlot is delighted with this unique historic effort and the release date of ‘Road to Reform’ is likely to be announced very soon.

We have movies based on jails, prisoners, jailors and their reforms but this effort involving real police officers and real prisoners is certainly historic and a good step forward towards humanity, positivity and mankind.

In today’s troubling times due to this Covid-19 Corona pandemic, hope and humanity is all we all need and the ‘Road to Reform’ is certainly that dope of hope.

We need more cinema like ‘Road to Reform’, IPS like Rajeev Dasot and filmmakers like Sanjeev Sharma.