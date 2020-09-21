Robbie Williams: I'm numerically dyslexic

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that he is dyslexic when it comes to digits. He says he has problems in doing simple sums.
“I’m numerically dyslexic. I can’t add or subtract. I always get in trouble because I don’t know my kids’ birth dates and I don’t know our anniversary and I don’t know my wife’s birthday,” he said, reports thesun.co.uk.
“I can’t even remember our house in Los Angeles. It has four digits for the start of the address and I can’t ever remember what those digits are,” he added.
During a podcast, he said he is going to increase the number of his tattoos by getting important dates inked on him as a reminder.
He also compared his life to Christopher Nolan’s cult thriller of 2000, “Memento”, about a man who loses his memory every 15 minutes.
“I’m going to get them all tattooed, all of those dates, so I know them and have them, (be)cause every day is like ‘Memento’ to me,” said the singer.
–IANS
nn/vnc