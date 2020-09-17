Home Bollywood News

Robert Pattinson back on ‘The Batman’ set post Covid recovery

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Robert Pattinson has recovered from Covid-19 and reportedly returned to The Batman set.

Pattinson, who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus, following which production of the film had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

The 34-year-old actor, who was spotted with his partner Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment,” said a source.

The source added that a major part of the film was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but owing to the pandemic, shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times. This has pushed the completion date for the Matt Reeves film even further. –IANS/nn/vnc

