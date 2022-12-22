Rohit Pathak to play antagonist in Balakrishna-starrer 'Veera Simha Reddy'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Rohit Pathak, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Dharavi Bank’ and is known for his work in south films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Bakrid’, ‘Seetimaarr’, ‘Sita’ and ‘The Warrior’, will be seen playing a negative character in mega star Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

Shedding light on his role, he said: “I’m playing a prominent role in this film in a negative shade. This character gives a new arc to the film in terms of the climax. It’s a revenge action drama where Balakrishna sir is playing a double role.”

The film also stars Duniya Vijay, Lal, Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose.

Sharing his working experience with Balakrishna, he said: “Balakrishna sir is a mass entertainer. Every star in the south has its own massive fan following. One thing I noticed about him was once after coming on set he never rests or goes back to his vanity unless it’s a pack up. He used to be fully active all the time. When I met him, I was overwhelmed to know that he knows about me despite being such a senior artiste and called me to sit beside him. He needs no introduction but still introduces himself, initiates conversation and treats with utmost respect.”

The actor further mentioned how his work in South Indian cinema brought him the recognition: “I received appreciation from my first southern film ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ and then later on people started recognising me which got me more great roles and projects in south and pan India as well. It changed the course of my acting career because the hindi dubbed version of the film was also watched and praised a lot.”

He added: “It helped me in both the industries. Aaya tha mein hindi me kaam karne par south ki film ne mujhe hindi industry me pehchan di (I came to work in Hindi film industry but it was the South Indian cinema that got me recognised in Hindi industry.) It motivates you to do more and when you see yourself working with such superstars of south, coming from nowhere. Talent gives more work and acknowledgement.”

Helmed by Director Gopichand Malineni, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is slated to release on January 12, 2023.

–IANS

aa/kvd