Rohit Roy: I am who I am because of television

By Yashika Mathur

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy has been part of many successful shows on television, has worked in films and has also dabbled with the digital medium. At a time when actors in general seem to be gravitating from TV to the OTT space, Rohit says he will never forsake television, even if he continues working in other mediums.

“That day will never come,” Rohit says, when asked if he consciously plans to move away from TV.

“I am a product of television. I am who I am because of television. Had ‘Swabhimaan’ (1994) not happened to me in the beginning of my career, I would have not been here. But when I do television, it has to be role that leaves an impact or an indelible mark on people’s minds. I don’t see myself doing run-of the mill characters just to be part of television.”

Last seen on the 2019 show “Sanjivani”, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Mumbai Saga”.

“I have always straddled all three mediums and hopefully successfully. I did the movie ‘Kaabil’ and at that time I was also doing television. After ‘Kaabil’ I did ‘Sanjivani’ and then I shot for ‘Mumbai Saga’.”

The actor has been a part of television shows such as “Waaris”, “Rishtey”, “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand” and also films such as “LOC Kargil” (2003), “Dus Kahaniyaan” (2007), and “Fashion” (2008) amongst others.

“I have always shot for stuff simultaneously irrespective of the medium as long as my role in the script is good. I am also doing theatre. Over last six years, I have been doing a play called ‘Unfaithfully Yours’. It’s just a two-people play with me and Mona Singh and it is a two-hour play. That is the kind of thing that excites me and I look forward to. Medium doesn’t matter and it keeps changing. Today there are variety of mediums that an actor or any technician can choose from,” he says.

Is he planning to pick up a TV project anytime soon? “I hope to get back on television with a show like ‘Sanjivani’ and a character as impactful as Vardhaan (his role in the show). Hopefully 2021 will see me doing something on television. I am already shooting an OTT show for Vikram Bhatt that will see me in a very different character. I have never played such a soft-spoken character,” says Rohit.

Coming back to “Mumbai Saga”, which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the actor is looking forward to how people will receive his character of a gangster.

“I am actually playing a character based on a real-life character. I am playing Baba, and he and John Abraham’s characters are very close. They have grown in a chawl together. How they work their way up from the by-lanes of Mumbai and start ruling is what my track is about. What’s interesting for me is that he is a very human character and he doesn’t talk much. He conveys his emotion through his eyes and that was a challenge for me. Usually for me, the characters I have played mouth dialogues 24 to dozen but in this film it is a silent presence,” he says.

–IANS

ym/vnc/