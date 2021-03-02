ADVERTISEMENT
Rohit Saraf: Lines between national, international content is blurring

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf agrees that the Indian audience is now more accepting towards content from various regions and he said that the lines between national and international content is blurring.

“I believe with newer platforms and channels, bringing in content from across regions, the lines between national and international content is blurring. Also, our audience has evolved and so have their preferences. Now there is a movie/show for every bucket of the audience, which gives them more to experiment and consume,” Rohit told IANS.

He particulary enjoyed shooting with Renuka Shahane and Deepak Tijori recently.

“I had an absolutely amazing time shooting with the both of them. They have done some fantastic work in the industry and I’ve had this wonderful opportunity to collaborate with them on this interesting project,” he said.

Rohit joined hands with the two artistes to shoot a promo film for Prive World Box Office.

–IANS

