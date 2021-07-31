Rohit Shetty ready to defy gravity all over again

Adv.

He has redefined high-octane action entertainers with his death-defying stunts, power-packed performances and sprinkle of laughter with witty lines. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has given a new meaning to action cinema agrees that the genre in Hindi cinema has immensely evolved.

Rohit, who currently awaits the release of his film ‘Sooryavanshi’ said, “It has evolved a lot especially because of the exposure to the west. We have technicians from all over the world coming to India and working in our films. The same team who worked in Cape Town on ‘Fear Factor’ have done a lot of stunts with me in my films as well.”

The 48-year-old filmmaker, who has given a gamut of hit franchises such as ‘Golmaal’, ‘Singham’, films like ‘Simmba’ and ‘Chennai Express’, added: “Because of the kind of budgets with which we operate and the evolution of the CGI technology, our action has definitely evolved a lot in a good measure.”

Shetty has had a track record of his masala entertainers featuring Bollywood biggies such as Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan being super-hits at the box-office.

Talking about how he has managed to have a 100 per cent hit track record with all his films, Shetty has no clue.

He laughed: “That I really don’t know.”

The filmmaker, who was a stunt double for actor Akshay Kumar in the movie ‘Suhaag’, just feels he is “lucky”.

“All I can say is that I am blessed and that I am lucky that they (the audience) like my films and I am thankful to them that I have reached here today,” he added.

Shetty has always pushed the envelope when it has come to his films. He has dabbled in action, comedy and even sprinkled romance on his movies.

He does not have a favourite genre as he says he just enjoys shooting.

“I enjoy shooting; be it films or ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. I only work when I am going to enjoy doing that otherwise I won’t do it,” he said.

Asked his mantra to handle difficult people and situations calmly, Shetty shared: “I think one has to adapt and realise that everybody is not going to be on the same page as you are. One also has to be patient with everyone because every individual is different where thinking is concerned.”

He shared that being patient is the key.

“It is also important to know how well people are trained when it comes to action. As far as Khatron Ke Khiladi is concerned, the contestants are not trained for action, so you need to keep that in mind and be very calm,” he said.

The filmmaker is currently seen hosting the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ on Colors.

–By Durga Chakravarty