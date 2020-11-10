Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

By Glamsham Editorial
Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal
Rohit Shetty (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says the animated younger version of Ranveer Singh’s superhit on-screen avatar Simmba reflects the blend of comedy and action that defines the original.

“An animation avatar of Simmba sounded exciting to me from the get-go, and it is amazing to see how the series has shaped up. The blend of comedy and nail-biting action, with young Simmba’s cool quotient and funny traits, is sure to appeal to the young audience. I am eager for kids to experience the animated rendition of their favourite big-screen hero Simmba,” Shetty said.

The animated show, Smashing Simmba, is produced by Shetty through along with Reliance Animation.

Advtg.

The show follows the mischievous and fearless Simmba as a teenager, who dreams of becoming a police officer. In the series, Simmba will be seen engaged in adventures with his friends Ricky and Kittu Khabari.

Talking about the animated series, Tejonidhi Bhandare from Reliance Animation, said, “The Indian animation space for kids is evolving rapidly along with its viewers, and there’s no better time for us to experiment with stories, characters, and backdrops. Cinema-inspired IPs, featuring characters who are loved for their memorable personalities and nuances, have massive potential to become popular properties. ‘Smashing Simmba’ is an excellent example of how creatively Bollywood and animation can come together, opening avenues for endless possibilities.”

The show, a POGO original production, will premiere on November 14.

Advtg.

“Within the diverse genres of homegrown animation, Bollywood has emerged as a theme widely appreciated by young fans. When Indian cinema’s most popular characters are presented in animated universes with relatable stories, kids absolutely love it,” said Abhishek Dutta of Pogo.

In the 2018 release, Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays a corrupt police officer who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the saviour of justice. The film co-starred Sara Ali Khan.  –ians/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIs Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?
Next articleKonkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Related Articles

News

It's Macho Monday for Ranveer Singh at workout

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) It is a down and dirty Monday for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, if you go by his latest Instagram post.The...
Read more
News

Varun celebrates Biden's victory, posts pics on Instagram

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be over the moon after the victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the...
Read more
News

Sara Ali Khan pens Shayari, hopes it 'won’t be dismissed'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan was in a poetic mood on Saturday. She tried writing poetry that she has called Sara...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal 1

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to...
Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal 2

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal 2

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal 2

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks