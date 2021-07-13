Ronit Roy advises sanitising hands with a dash of humour

Adv.

Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Tuesday to encourage fans to sanitise their hands regularly. “Keep sanitizing your hands. Stay safe. Love you,” wrote Ronit on Instagram, along with a video where he sanitises his hands and thereafter gives a flying kiss at the camera with a wink.

He says in the video: “Aaj kal main flying kiss bhi haath sanitize kar ke deta hu (These days I sanitise my hands even before giving a flying kiss).”

In the video clip, the actor is dressed in a white T-shirt and a white baseball cap.

Ronit’s industry friends appreciated his advisory note. His wife Neelam Bose Roy commented: “Tooo good.”

Suniel Shetty and Shonali Malhotra Soni commented with thumbs up and clap emojis.

On the work front, Ronit has films like “Shamshera”, “Hungama 2” and “Liger” in his kitty.