Ronit Roy: I just wanted to be a star when I started

ADVERTISEMENT

By Anjuri Nayar Singh

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy is a household name today. However, he recalls there was a time at the start of his career when he was only running after stardom.

The actor, who will soon be seen in the web series “7 Kadam”, adds that he just wanted fame and money, and that was the reason he couldn’t make it as an actor back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had no clue. I just wanted to be a star with a white Mercedes car. I wanted a big house and wanted girls to yell out my name when I passed. That’s why I flopped as an actor. I had no clue, I was a complete dodo. I didn’t know what it was to be an actor,” he told IANS.

However, Ronit, who is known for his roles in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Kasautii Zindagi Kay” as well as films such as “2 States” and “Student Of The Year”, took his craft more seriously the second time.

“The second time around, I was wiser, I studied and looked at other actors closely. I have come to the realisation that in one lifetime, it is quite impossible to learn everything about this craft. You learn the basics and you build,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says that he makes sure to learn something new with every project. “Every new character is a new chapter and turn. The expanse and the depth of human life is so great that you just keep learning. You keep seeing new things and new experiences and keep putting that into your work. The learning never stops,” he says.

Meanwhile, talking about his web series “7 Kadam”, he says that he loved the project as soon as he heard the script.

“Mohit Jha, the director, got the script to me and I liked it right from the word go. There was nothing to change or alter. It was a very well-written script. Hence, I came on board,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds that he loves sharing the screen with actor Amit Sadh in the series.

“The experience of shooting the film is very good. Amit is like a kid brother to me, so that fatherly feeling was already there. Some scenes were very emotional and they were difficult to do, but that’s my job,” he says.

–IANS

anj/vnc