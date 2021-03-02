ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ronit Roy: I owe my career to television

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy says he loves to work on the small screen and that he owes his career to television.

Ronit shot to fame with his portrayal as the suave Rishabh Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He was later seen in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini and Adaalat among many others. Over the years, he has also made his space in Bollywood with roles in films such as Udaan, Boss, Sarkaar 3, Kaabil, 2 States, Student Of The Year, and Shootout At Wadala, among others

Ronit, however, says he never left television. “I never left television and this is not a full length role, I am a host. I always love to work on television and the way people react to it. I owe my career to television,” he told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming crime show Jurm Aur Jazbaat for Shemaroo TV.

“I am shooting for Jurm Aur Jazbaat and a project called Candy, and there are quite a few projects in the pipeline, which I don’t have the authority to talk about,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakhi Sawant shares pictures from 'Bigg Boss 14' get-together
Next articleGauahar on 10 years in Bollywood: I pat my back
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ronit Roy: Crime shows help create awareness

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy will be seen in the upcoming crime show Jurm Aur Jazbaat. He feels the genre is helping...
Read more
News

Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ronit Roy returns to TV with 'Jurm aur Jazbaat' in a completely new avatar, interpreting the emotions behind every crime
Read more
News

Ronit Roy gets cryptic for people in power

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ronit Roy on Sunday shared a cryptic post aimed at the people holding powerful and influential positions.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021