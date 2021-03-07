ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ronit Roy looking for peace of mind, freedom of soul

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 7: Actor Ronit Roy is looking for peace of mind and freedom of soul. The 55-year-old actor took to social media on Sunday to share with his fans what he wants from life.

“Was talking to a friend and I realized that there are only two things I really really want. 1) peace of mind and 2) freedom of soul,” Ronit tweeted on Sunday.

Commenting on his tweet, fans shared what they feel about his desires.

“Absolutely well said… everybody wants these two things only in life,” commented a fan.

“Both these are abstract things, no one really know what it is or how to achieve them. I mean there are ways but no one has ever achieved it,” said another fan.

On the work front, Ronit features in the crime show titled “Jurm Aur Jazbaat” on Shemaroo TV.

The actor would also be seen in the Eros Now original series 7 “Kadam” which is all set to stream from March 24. The web series written and directed by Mohit Jha features Ronit alongside Amit Sadh, Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee and others.

LATEST UPDATES

