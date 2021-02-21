ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ronit Roy gets cryptic for people in power

Actor Ronit Roy on Sunday shared a cryptic post aimed at the people holding powerful and influential positions.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 21: Actor Ronit Roy on Sunday shared a cryptic tweet aimed at the people holding powerful and influential positions.

The actor feels just sitting and tweeting about burning issues will not help, people having power should come to the ground and work towards resolving it.

“Yaar I fail to get this. People in position of power and influence tweet about a burning issue but only a handful of them actually come on ground and work to resolve it! Maidan main aao na yaar! Lead by example!sirf salaah dene Se kuch nahin hota,” Ronit Roy tweeted on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the actor did not explain which “burning issue” he is speaking about and who are the “people in position of power and influence” he is referring to in his cryptic tweet.

The actor’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from Twitterati. While some users felt Ronit should take names instead of posting a cryptic tweet, some suggested he himself should come on the field and work instead of giving a suggestion to others and fans felt what the actor is saying is right.

On the work front, Ronit Roy will be seen in the avatar of a teacher in his upcoming web series titled “Candy”. The upcoming show comes with stories of drugs, politics, ambition and murder, and is being touted as “sweet and sinister”. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, it is set in a boarding school in a hilltown. The show is slated to release on Voot Select later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDev DD season 2 talks about female foeticide and LGBTQ
Next articleKriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Bhediya’ to release on April 14
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ronit Roy returns to TV with 'Jurm aur Jazbaat' in a completely new avatar, interpreting the emotions behind every crime
Read more
News

Nidhhi Agerwal says she is no blink-and-miss heroine in ‘Bhoomi’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says although heroines usually gets blink-and-miss roles in stories where the hero fights for justice, she is glad she could be...
Read more
News

Ronit Roy turns teacher for ‘Candy’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Playing a teacher in his upcoming web series has been one of the most difficult jobs in his career as an actor, says Ronit...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021