Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha to star in drama series ‘Candy’

- Advertisement -

Actors Ronit Bose Roy and Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming drama series titled ‘Candy’.

The series, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition and murder mystery.

- Advertisement -

Ronit, who will be seen playing a teacher, posted a glimpse of the show on his Instagram on Thursday. He wrote: “Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned.”

Richa, who will play a police personnel, too shared a glimpse of series on the photo-sharing website.

- Advertisement -

“It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with#CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned,” she captioned it.

The Voot Select original series ‘Candy’ is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.