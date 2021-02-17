ADVERTISEMENT
'Roohi' trailer gets over 14 million views in a day

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The trailer of the horror comedy Roohi has crossed over 14 million views in just one day. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor.

The trailer had been released on Tuesday on Youtube and within 24 hours has garnered 14,123,568 views. According to the video streaming website, it also trended at number one in India.

Several Bollywood personalities including Ayushmaann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy and filmmaker Amar Kaushik shared their love for the trailer online.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have presented the film, which is directed by Hardik Mehta.

“The biggest win of this trailer is that everyone, right from the film industry to true blue cinephiles are looking forward to catch Roohi on the big screen,” producer Vijan said.

The film follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura played by Rajkummar and Kattanni essayed by Varun, as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi, played by Janhvi, in a jungle. They are not alone though as a scary ghost also tags along.

