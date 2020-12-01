Rosie Perez on her terrifying Covid-19 experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (IANS) Actress Rosie Perez has revealed that she contracted Covid-19 while traveling to Bangkok in December, and recalls the experience as terrifying.

In an interview with Uproxx, the 56-year-old actress reflected on her terrifying experience of contracting the novel coronavirus, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

She revealed that she was in the middle of filming “The Flight Attendant” when production had to shut down after she was diagnosed with the virus.

“I had told everybody, ‘We’re going to get shut down’. I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok,” she said.

She explained that at the time Covid was an unknown virus and was being described as a “new respiratory tract infection”.

“And at that time, they were saying ‘It’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body’,” she added.

The actress continued: “It was terrifying. I remember my manager was with me, and I said, ‘Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok’. And he goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re scaring me’. And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room’.”

Perez shared: “I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too’. And I haven’t forgotten it.”

During the interview, Perez also opened up about her experience of returning to set when production resumed for “The Flight Attendant”, which also stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, TR Knight and Michiel Huisman.

“I was very nervous, but when I got on set, everything was run so efficiently,” she remembered, adding: “It was bizarre. Standing in line for the COVID test, having hair and makeup with the goggles and the face masks, and then the face shields and the blue emergency room gowns.”

She also admitted that the most difficult part of working again was “waiting for the COVID results”.

“Every single day, you go to work, we had to get tested — even the days we weren’t working. So, that was stressful,” she said.

–IANS

sug/vnc