Neha Dhupia’s cop-look in ‘A Thursday’ revealed

RSVP movies have recently revealed Neha Dhupia’s look for their upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, ‘A Thursday’ with Blue Monkey Films. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the film is based on unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday.

RSVP movies shared Neha’s look as they wrote, “There’s a new cop in town, @nehadhupia as ACP Alvarez in #AThursday. Let the investigation begin! 👩🏻‍✈️💥 @behzu #RonnieScrewvala @premnathrajagopalan @bluemonkey_film @alobo2112 @pashanjal @hasanainhooda”

The talented actress will be essaying the role of a police officer named ACP Alvarez as she looks perfect for the part in a blazer and pants with a shirt under and rolled up sleeves completing her look with aviators and tied up hair.

The film shows the story of an intelligent play-school teacher, Naina Jaiswal played by Yami Gautam who takes as hostage, 16 toddlers. Showing Yami in a grey character for the first time, Neha will be seen as the cop.

The producer of A Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala will be producing A Thursday under RSVP as well as he is always looking to bring new scripts and talents after back to back announcements recently.

This interesting thriller stars a multi talented cast of Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in important roles.

A Thursday, produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will release digitally in 2021 and commenced shooting recently.