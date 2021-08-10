Rubina Dilaik to make her Bollywood debut with Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in ‘Ardh’

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik created headlines and won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 Rubina is in constant discussion for one reason or another. She is constantly getting different offers and now she is going to shine on the big screen soon. It is learned that Rubina will be making her Bollywood debut.

Rubina is currently seen in the lead role in the popular Colors series ‘Shakti-Astritv Ke Ehasas Ki’. She seems to be getting a lot of love from the audience for this series. Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with the film ‘Ardh’. Palash Muchhal will also make his directorial debut in Bollywood. Hiten Tejwani and comedian Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in the lead roles.

The first look of the film Ardh has been shared by Palash. In the picture, Hiten and Rubina and Rajpal are seen in ordinary look of common people.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in a music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai with her husband Abhinav Shukla. They chemistry in the song was loved by the audience and the song was superhit.

Check out Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in the film Ardh below: