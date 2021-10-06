It’s a wrap for Rubina Dilaik’s upcoming film Ardh also starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani

- Advertisement -

Rubina Dilaik is all set to star in her first Bollywood movie ‘Ardh’. The actress, after winning the trophy of Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, has been busy with her music videos. She surely knows how to keep entertaining her fans.

Rubina is an avid social media user and she keeps on sharing updates on her professional and personal life on the platform. She dropped a picture from the sets of Ardh with Rajpal Yadav and Palash Mucchal sharing us the update saying it’s a film wrap. She captioned the picture, ““It’s a wrap #Ardh”.

Palash Muchhal will also make his directorial debut in Bollywood. Hiten Tejwani and comedian Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in the lead roles.

Rubina recently went on a trip to Maldives to ring in her husband Abhinav Shukla’s birthday in the island. She shared some stunning pictures from her vacation away from the hustle ad bustle of city life and also shared glimpses from Abhinav’s birthday celebration.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen featuring in ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. The show went off-air after running for 5 years.

Check out the pictures shared by Rubina Dilaik and Palash Mucchal below: