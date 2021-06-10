Rubina Dilaik: Life is a beautiful dance

Adv.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 14” winner and television star Rubina Dilaik engages in random dance therapy in new Instagram photographs she posted on Thursday.

In the set of images, she sports an embellished pastel blouse with a zardozi lehenga. She completes her look with maroon velvet boots.

“Life is a beautiful dance,” Rubina captioned the image, which currently has over 157K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress kept her fans updated about her health.

Her husband Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11.

–IANS

dc/vnc