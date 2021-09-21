Rubina Dilaik records a song in her voice with Palash Mucchal for her upcoming film Ardh

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen in a key role in her Bollywood film, titled Ardh. The film will be directed by singer Palak Mucchal’s brother Palash and stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Rubina shared a photo with Palash Mucchal on her Instagram story. In the photo, Rubina is seen recording a song for her film.

- Advertisement -

Palash shared the photo on his Instagram post and captioned, “Recorded a song in Rubina’s voice for Ardh today! 🎵❤️ Stay tuned! @rubinadilaik @ardhmovieofficial #rubinadilaik”

Rubina commented on the photo saying, “🤭😆 u made it happen 🤗🤗”

- Advertisement -

Last month, Rubina shared her first look poster from the film. Announcing the commencement of the shoot, she wrote, “New Beginnings.”

Rubina is best-known for her work in television shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Palash said that Rubina’s character, Radhika in Chhoti Bahu tipped the scales in her favour. Hiten, who co-starred with Rubina in the serial, reunited with the actress after 11 years on the film’s shoot.

Check out Rubina Dilaik recording a song for her upcoming film Ardh below: