ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Rubina's sister says Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav is harassment

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

By Durga Chakravarty

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Jyotika Dilaik, sister of television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik, is all set to step inside the house during the Family Week of the show. She tags the behaviour of controversy queen Rakhi Sawant towards her brother-in-law Abhinav Shukla as harassment.

Rakhi has often crossed lines of decency with Abhinav in the show, the most recent being calling him “tharki”. She previously pulled the strings of his pants, threw orange peel on him, wrote “love-filled” messages in red on her body and even put vermillion (sindoor) on her head in his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Jypotika feel what Rakhi does is harassment? “Yes, I definitely call it harassment because initially when all this started it was looking like entertainment and everyone was enjoying it. But when someone is not enjoying themselves and says no, then one should please stop it,” Jyotika told IANS.

She added: “You need to understand that what you are doing is wrong and just for the sake of entertainment you cannot harass someone. So, when she did all of that, I guess most people did not like it.”

Can Rubina and Abhinav be blamed for Rakhi crossing lines as they did not stop her initially? “If you do not give a person the chance and judge a person, that would be wrong too. They gave Rakhi a chance. But everyone has a limit and if someone crosses that you need to stop them,” Jyotika said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubina’s sister is all “excited and nervous” to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

“I have no plans. I am so excited and as well as nervous. I am a commoner and the rest are celebrities. I don’t know how I will go inside and do things. It is all new for me But I will keep it the way it is natural and how we stay at home. I will just put forth my views and opinions,” she said.

Jyotika likes Rubina and Abhinav’s game, and hopes that she goes inside and has a positive impact on their game.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Durga Chakravarty can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKylie Jenner, Travis Scott still in love?
Next articleRani Mukerji was initially 'reluctant' to work in 'Black'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vindu Dara Singh: Rakhi Sawant doesn’t know when to stop

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh to enter the 14th season. He will come in for Rakhi Sawant; has opened up about the bizarre antics she displays in the show.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill slaying in off shoulder outfits

Glamsham Editorial - 0
We love how Shehnaaz likes to keep her look really comfortable and casual. She still manages to look stylish. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's off-shoulder tops below:
Read more
News

Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om dies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss Swami Om passed away on Wednesday morning. The self-proclaimed godman breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OTT space gets hitched to the great Indian wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) From lavish setups to elaborate dance sequences to Bollywood influence in the ceremony, the Indian wedding market is worth...

Shikha Talsania: Everybody likes to look good

Rani Mukerji was initially 'reluctant' to work in 'Black'

Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi Poster

Pulkit Samrat: Entertainment provides livelihood to large population

Singer Tulsi Kumar to host radio show

Nayan Shukla

For Nayan Shukla working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels like a...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021