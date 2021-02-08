ADVERTISEMENT
Ruhii Singh: While growing up all my action heroes were women

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Social media influencer and actress Ruhii Singh said all her favourite action heroes since childhood were women, and she drew inspiration from them while essaying a no-nonsense cop in Ekta Kapoor’s new web series Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes.

“While growing up all my action heroes were women. My favourite action hero was Xena the Warrior Princess and I also love Wonder Woman. I love Angelina Jolie and the kind of roles she has played, and I have always wanted to play something similar. The femme fatale. I think, is a very interesting genre and an interesting zone to be in,” Ruhii told IANS.

Talking about her role, she said: “My character’s name is Meera. She is a goal-oriented and ambitious girl, extremely hardworking and a no-nonsense cop out to get justice.”

Jaipur girl Ruhii is trained in martial arts, kickboxing and parkour and hence performing her stunts was not difficult.

“In Bang Baang, I have actually done all my stunts. We never had a body double for me. I’m trained in martial arts, kickboxing and parkour, so it was fun — especially during the chase sequences where I’m driving a car, and shooting guns and fighting. We had a great time shooting,” she shared.

Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes is directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and also features popular social media star Mr. Faisu. The series streams on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

