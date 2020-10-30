Rukhsar Rehman shares experience of shooting with daughter Aisha

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Rukhsar Rehman recently visited Goa to shoot for a project with her daughter, Aisha Ahmed.

Aisha is a budding actress and has featured in a couple of films and web shows. Speaking of her experience of working with her daughter, Rukhsar spoke about how Aisha used to take care of her on the set.

“Apart from working, we explored Goa and spent quality time together. This was the second time that I was working with my daughter. She gets really worried for me while we shoot.

“She ensures that I shouldn’t over-exert or get tired. She makes sure that I eat on time. After every hour, she checks if I am okay. It’s so heartwarming when kids, even after getting so much success, dote on you. The road trip with my daughter to Goa was fun,” she added.

