Rumi Khan: Parents, work, taught me to never give up

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Television actor Rumi Khan who is currently shooting for upcoming drama ‘Swaraj’ is thankful to his parents and work to keep him inspired and motivates to never give up.

“I have worked in many historical and mythological shows which have always brought positive changes in my life. I’m helpful to my work and my parents who has taught me to believe myself. They always try cultivating a mindset of determination, which helps me to get through all of the difficult challenges that life throws our way,” Rumi told IANS.

Talking about the importance of the Never Give Up Day that is celebrated on August 18 every year. Rumi said: “It is important to create such awareness. It is about motivating and inspiring ourselves and others, as well as remembering people that have never given up and won their struggles. We should use this day not only to applaud people for reaching their goals but also to support those who are still trying to achieve their goals and have not quite got there yet.”

Rumi is known for featuring in shows like ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, ‘Mahabharat’ (2013) among others.

