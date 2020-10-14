Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot

By Glamsham Editorial
Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Rupal Patel, best known for playing Kokila in the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is happy to explore the comedy genre.

She recently shot for the comedy show “Gangs Of Filmistaan”, which features comedians Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar and Sanket Bhosale.

“I am impressed by all the artistes of ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’. When I got the opportunity to perform with them, I took it because I wanted to work with them. The second reason is that I am a National School of Drama graduate. I have been taught that an artiste should play different roles and should be versatile. So when I got the opportunity to be a part of a comedy show, I could not say no,” Rupal told IANS.

Advtg.

“I have been doing daily soaps for so many years. By God’s grace, I have got serious and powerful roles and strong characters, due to which there was less chance of exploring comedy. Of course, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ season one gave me a small opportunity to play out humorous situations but here, it is out and out comedy,” she added, about participating in “Gangs Of Filmistan”, which airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIAS officer Abhishek Singh on turning actor: Acting evolves you from within
Next articleMadhurima Tuli explores her artistic side
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 2

Masks, online tickets, no popcorn in reopening Delhi cinemas

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A day ahead of the re-opening of cinema halls in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met their...
Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 3

Film trade guarded as halls resort to re-releasing old films on...

Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 4

Dhawan becomes most half-century scoring Indian in IPL history

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Dhawan, Shreyas half-centuries take DC to 161/7

Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 3

Anupam Kher terms working in Covid era a 'humbling experience'

Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot 3

Madhurima Tuli explores her artistic side

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks