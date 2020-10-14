Rupal Patel gives comedy a shot

Advtg.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Rupal Patel, best known for playing Kokila in the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is happy to explore the comedy genre.

She recently shot for the comedy show “Gangs Of Filmistaan”, which features comedians Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar and Sanket Bhosale.

“I am impressed by all the artistes of ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’. When I got the opportunity to perform with them, I took it because I wanted to work with them. The second reason is that I am a National School of Drama graduate. I have been taught that an artiste should play different roles and should be versatile. So when I got the opportunity to be a part of a comedy show, I could not say no,” Rupal told IANS.

“I have been doing daily soaps for so many years. By God’s grace, I have got serious and powerful roles and strong characters, due to which there was less chance of exploring comedy. Of course, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ season one gave me a small opportunity to play out humorous situations but here, it is out and out comedy,” she added, about participating in “Gangs Of Filmistan”, which airs on Star Bharat.

