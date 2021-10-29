Saasha Shyam Ramsay opens the door to her horror film ‘Motel’

HomeBollywoodNews

By Glamsham Bureau
Saasha Shyam Ramsay
The shooting for upcoming horror movie ‘Motel’ directed by Saasha Shyam Ramsay is going to start from Saturday in Mumbai. Produced by Seema Shrivastava, the movie also stars Zuber K. Khan, Garima Singh Rathore, Maninee De and Sharad Kumar.

Director Saasha says that the film does not have the usual ugly faces or weird camera angles to scare the audience. “This film is about everything I’ve learnt from my father, Mr Shyam Ramsay who is the torchbearer of this genre. I am genuinely trying to recreate the magic my father created and want to treat the Ramsay fans recreating the era and humbly await the acceptance of the new age audiences,” says Saasha.

Actor Sharad Kumar feels that the horror genre is very popular in India. “Horror is not just about ghosts, it is primarily about the emotion of fear. Usually A-listers shy away from the genre and I don’t understand why.”

