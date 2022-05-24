scorecardresearch
Sabbir Khan reunites with 'Ding Dang' composers Javed-Mohsin for peppy title track of 'Nikamma'

By Glamsham Bureau
Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty, Nikamma,
Music composers Javed-Mohsin have recreated the 2002 chartbuster track ‘Nikamma’ for actors Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Nikamma’.

The title track has all of them grooving to the beats of the song, and is a youthful peppy number full of zest. The song is shot on grand scale, in a massive set up in the city with more than hundred dancers.

Musician duo Javed-Mohsin have joined hands with Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed ‘Munna Michael’ track ‘Ding Dang’.

The nostalgia song is most certainly to rule the chart busters and become the party song of the season. Composed by Javed and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, ‘Nikamma’ will hit theatres on June 17.

