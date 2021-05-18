Sachet and Parampara: Didn't realise our daily social media banter would be so popular

Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The singer-composer duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur has discovered an instant connect with fan on social media. Apart from their music, the real-life couple says they are happy with the response they have been getting for their videos that are often loaded with a daily dose of banter.

“Our intention was simple, to stay connected with our audiences and motivate them not to lose hope. We also did not realise that our daily banter would become so popular but any happiness we can get to people in these times, it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” Parampara says.

“I strongly believe that music can heal, music is therapy. We feel so good when we connect with our people on social media. They are our people. Their love has made us what we are today. Their support makes our songs go big and viral. They shower so much love on our singing videos, too,” she adds.

Adv.

The duo is working on the music for the films “Adipurush”, and “Jersey”. For “Hurdang”, Sachet and Parampara have been completing their sessions with the musicians from home.

Sachet says: “We are focused on making songs which our listeners are enjoying these days. They have really liked our songs Isqadar, Chhor denge, Mehendi wale hath, Tanhaai, Aur pyaar karna hai, and we’ll make sure to keep giving our fans more of such songs. There are very unique collaborations with Bollywood actors coming up and we will share the news soon.”

–IANS

Adv.

anj/vnc