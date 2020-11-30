Sachet-Parampara announce the beginning of their 'fairy tale'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bekhayali fame composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur on Monday shared photographs from their engagement and Mehendi ceremony.
Sachet took to his verified Instagram account to share a photo with wife-to-be Parampara. In the image, the couple flaunts engagement rings.
“Just the beginning of our fairy tale #sachetparampara,” he captioned the photograph.
In another Instagram post, he shared photographs of them flaunting Mehendi on their palms, and stills of them dancing together.
Sharing a video of their engagement and pre-wedding photoshoot on Monday, Sachet wrote: “To love, laughter & happily ever after. These 2 days were the most memorable for us. #sachetparampara.”
Sachet-Parampara shot to fame composing the song Bekhayali for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year. they have also composed for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and are collaborating with Shahid again in his upcoming cricket drama, Jersey.
–IANS
