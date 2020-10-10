Sachin-Jigar recreate the garba hit 'Radha Ne Shyaam'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Composer duo Sachin-Jigar are all set to release a 2.0 version of the garba track “Radha Ne Shyaam”. They say the number is a brand new song but with the same romantic lyrical backdrop.
“Radha and Shyam are the epitome of romance as described in our folklore, and we have loved to depict that in our garba songs. We were very touched by the response to ‘Radha Ne Shyaam’. It is not our song anymore. Fans have literally owned it. To thank the listeners, we have composed its 2.0 version,” Sachin-Jigar jointly said.
The duo added: “It’s a brand new song but with the same Radha-Shyam romantic lyrical backdrop . The video too has a message for the Gujarati youth.”
Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Sachin Sanghvi and penned by Bhargav Purohit. “Radha Ne Shyaam 2.0” depicts the longing and the undying affection between Radha and Shyam.
The music video of the song features choreographer-dancer Rahul Shetty alongside popular Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala.
“Radha Ne Shyaam 2.0” will drop on October 12.
