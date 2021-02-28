ADVERTISEMENT
Sachin Sanghvi: Working again on films is fun

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Music duo Sachin Sanghvi-Jigar Saraiya, who has composed the music for Roohi, are happy to be back to making music for films. They experienced a gap of a few months due to the lockdown.

Sachin said that they are working with a renewed energy now. “Working on films again is fun, it feels like we are back home. There is more energy, more power and we are all in!” he said.

Sachin-Jigar had earlier worked with the makers of Stree in 2018 and have now reunited with them for Roohi. “It is reassuring to work with a team that knows our working style. The music album of Roohi has something for everyone. It is a wholesome album with an upbeat party number, dance track and romantic songs. We have been fortunate to have listeners who have showered love on our music and we can’t wait to present them the entire album of Roohi,” they jointly said in a statement.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor, Roohi has been directed by Hardik Mehta.

Some of the duo’s previous music albums include Badlapur, Meri Pyaari Bindu, ABCD 2, Happy Ending and Go Goa Gone.

–IANS

anj/rt

