Sachin Tendulkar Joins Hands With Delhi Belly Director Abhinay Deo, Unveils ‘The Greatest Lesson

From being beaten, hurt and damaged to emerge as ‘The God of Cricket’, it has been an unparalleled journey for Sachin Tendulkar, who stays on to be a living legend. The lesson that his life story narrates? Failure is the ‘Fuel of Champions’. All of this and more is what Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo’ ad film “The Greatest Lesson” narrates which is a testimony of how a true hero rises up from the challenge.

“The ad showcases a nostalgic chapter of overcoming failure whilst maneuvering the ‘never give up’ spirit. It also portrays a motivational lesson of silence, hardwork and perseverance contributing into achieving success. Further, the campaign also underlines the fact that failure should never be forgotten but embraced and utilized to work towards your goals,” informs a certain member from the creative team.

No wonder, for decades Sachin Tendulkar has been en epitome of relentless human spirit in its pursuit of excellence.

Says Abhinay Deo, “One seldom gets a chance to make a poignant film like this which centers on the concept of not ever giving up in the face of adversity. Who better than the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar to be the face of such a strong message to the youth of today.”

Considering the fact that this is season of examination and continuous education is the need of the hour, the ad caters to students as well as professionals alike.

Continues Abhinay, who would also be beginning Aankhen 2 with Amitabh Bachchan soon, “Me and my team went through thousands of hours of footage of the master blaster’s various innings, right from his first one to the last, and put together an edit which can do justice to the brand message as well as to a lifetime of hard work and achievements of one the greatest cricketers in the world.”

No wonder, the TVC has not just crossed over 6.5 crore views on social media within just five days, it has also been applauded by sportsperson like Virendra Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle, V.V.S Laxman along with actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.

While Shraddha stated, “Watch the brilliant moments of this amazing film! Sachin you are a legend.”, Disha felt goosebumps and said, “…thank you Sachin for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring.”

While it is always heartening to relive the magic surrounding Sachin Tendulkar and the memories have come alive all over again after watching the ad, one waits to see the magic of Aankhen 2 as well once Big B is back in action with Abhinay Deo for the second in the franchise.