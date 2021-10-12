HomeBollywoodNews

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara gets a ‘like’ from Kartik Aaryan

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is getting the spotlight for all the right reasons. Her pictures are taking over the internet like wildfire.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sara Tendulkar _ pic courtesy instagram
Sara recently shared a glamorous picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing in a balcony and flashing a beautiful smile.

The picture caught the eye of Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and singer Armaan Malik, who have liked the photograph.

“All smiles in the city,” Sara captioned the image, which currently has 348,000 and 1,927 comments on the photo-sharing website.

That’s not it.

Sara juggles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London. She is currently studying medicine in a college in London and completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is very active on Instagram and currently enjoys a fan following of 1.4 million.

There have been rumours that Sara is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the two have neither confirmed nor debunked the rumours.

Source@saratendulkar
