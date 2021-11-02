Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic' movie's OTT release details

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Sai Dharam Tej’s recent political drama titled ‘Republic’ was released at the theatres, opening to rather poor collections. Despite the underwhelming performance, the movie had received critical acclaim from noted politicians from the two Telugu states.

‘Republic’ is now set to land on OTT. The film is to premiere on ZEE5 on November 26. ZEE5 had bagged the digital rights of ‘Republic’ ahead of its theatrical release, as the makers were ambiguous about the theatrical release.

The political drama is directed by Deva Katta, who is well-known for his portrayal of social issues. Aishwarya Rajesh appeared as the female lead in this movie. Actress Ramya Krishnan and others had appeared in pivotal roles as well.

Sai Dharam Tej is currently recovering from injuries caused by an accident, which landed him in hospital for more than a month. ‘Republic’ was released when Sai Dharam Tej was still in hospital.

Sai Dharam Tej’s previous movie ‘Solo Brathuke So Betteru’ had an OTT release on ZEE5 as well.

