Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi – Bhoot Police shoot begins!

The much-awaited spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ has begun its shoot in Dalhousie

By Glamsham Editorial
The much-awaited spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ has begun its shoot in Dalhousie.

The lead cast of the movie includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved  Jaaferi  and helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. The actors shared the official logo of the film on their social platform along with the clapboard announcing the commencement of the shoot.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

