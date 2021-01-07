Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor take off to Jaisalmer to shoot BHOOT POLICE

The highly anticipated spooky adventure has created a massive buzz ever since its announcement. BHOOT POLICE crew and the lead actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor along with the producer Ramesh Taurani left for their final schedule today, the team clicked a group picture on a chartered flight.
BHOOT POLICE finished almost 75% of the film post lockdown amidst the pandemic in the scenic locales of Dalhousie and Dharamshala. The team is expected to complete the last schedule of the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan this month.
The lead cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, this exciting, spooky adventure will indeed be a treat for the viewers in summers.
With the film’s last shooting schedule underway watch this space for further updates on this exciting project!
Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents BHOOT POLICE, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.