Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor blessed with a baby boy

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor blessed with a baby son. This is their Second child. Both the baby and mother are said to be doing fine.
As soon as Saifeena (as Kareena and Saif are popularly called) announced that they are expecting their second child, they were flooded with wishes. Kareena took to Instagram to share the news.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Tashan and got married in 2012 are already parents to son Taimur Ali Khan.
In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha.