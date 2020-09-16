Home Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan does ‘Tandav’ mode Ali Abbas Zafar updates

By Glamsham Editorial
Saif Ali Khan dubbing for Tandav
Saif Ali Khan dubbing for Tandav

Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the Covid era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming web show, Tandav.

The update comes as director Ali Abbas Zafar shares a work moment with the actor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFMcPNJl6j9/

“Dubbing in the time of Covid-19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Designer #Dilipsubramanium, the new way of working,” Zafar wrote.

Advtg.

In the images that Zafar shared, Saif is seen working from home. He discusses a dialogue sheet as a person holds a mic, which hinst at the fact that dubbing is on.

Zafar’s show “Tandav” is about the dark side of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias.

The director is known for his films “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, “Sultan”, “Gunday”, “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHalsey and Sydney Sweeney tease fans with jaw-dropping bikini pictures
Next articleCarry Minati not a part of Salman Khan show

Related Articles

News

“I could only imagine Prabhas in it, nobody could pull it off better than him” shared Om Raut in praising Prabhas for Adipurush

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Om Raut who is all set to direct Prabhas in his next shared that the mass appeal that Prabhas has and his diligence is unparalleled.
Read more
News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor at Riddhima’s b’day bash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai last night.
Read more
News

Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Neetu Kapoor dance away at Riddhima's b'day bash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrated her 40th birthday with a bang...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks