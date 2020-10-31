Saif, Jacqueline, Yami, Arjun start shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

“Here we begin,” she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: “Let’s do this.”

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

–IANS

dc/vnc