Saif Ali Khan puts on weight to play railway ticket collector

In an exciting casting coup, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, the much-loved on-screen jodi (Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum) are coming back together in Yash Raj Films completely rebooted Bunty Aur Babli 2! Saif plays the role of Rakesh aka Bunty in this comedy and he quietly put on several kilos to play the role of a railway ticket collector in the idyllic small town of Fursatgunj in this film.

Saif as Bunty has retired from being a conman and has settled into family life with Babli aka Vimmy, played by Rani. Despite being in love with his wife and appreciating his family to the core, Rakesh is bored as hell. The slow life in a small town has impacted his fitness. He craves thrill, he craves the adrenaline rush he felt while pulling off incredible cons across India. He is stuck in a rut.

Saif says, “Not a day goes by without Rakesh missing the thrill he felt when he was the legendary conman Bunty. Though he has kept his identity a secret and enjoys his marriage with Vimmy, he misses the action, misses strategizing for cons that became the talk of the nation. Suppressing who he truly is and wants to be, impacts his health.”

He adds, “I had to put on several kilos and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I look back, I’m glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film. He is a family man, who has quit conning people. He has settled down. He is endearing, his struggles are real. He was a legend and now he is a nobody. He craves to be known and that’s what makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up. He wants to feel important.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an out-and-out family entertainer starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the highly talented debutant Sharvari. It is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma (who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), will also introduce an incredibly fresh pair of Siddhant and Sharvari as the new talented conmen Bunty Aur Babli. The trailer of Bunty aur Babli 2 will be out on Monday 25th October.

