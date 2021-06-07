Saira Banu: Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable, urge you not to believe in rumours

Adv.

Veteran actress Saira Banu shared a social media post on Monday evening updating about her husband, ailing Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s health. In her statement shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account, Saira Banu assured netizens that the 98-year-old is stable and would be discharged soon.

Her statement reads, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon.”

Requesting netizens to not pay heed to rumours, the actress further wrote, “I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic.”

Dilip Kumar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness. Around Monday noon, a twitter post on his official handle said the actor was on oxygen support and his condition was stable.