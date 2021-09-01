Saira Banu in hospital after ‘minor heart attack’

- Advertisement -

Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said here on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, – the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 – was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.

Further details of Saira Banu’s medical condition – described “better than before” by the relative – are awaited.

When contacted, the hospital authorities declined to comment citing family privacy concerns.