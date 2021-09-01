HomeBollywoodNews

Saira Banu in hospital after ‘minor heart attack’

Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said...

By Glamsham Bureau
Saira Banu in hospital after 'minor heart attack'
Saira Banu with Late Dilip Kumar | pic courtesy: twitter
- Advertisement -

Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative said here on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, – the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 – was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.

- Advertisement -

Further details of Saira Banu’s medical condition – described “better than before” by the relative – are awaited.

When contacted, the hospital authorities declined to comment citing family privacy concerns.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDaniel Craig’s last time as Bond, ‘No Time To Die’ to release on Sep 30
Next articleMovie Review | Cinderella: A multi-racial retelling of the story with a feminist tinge
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,093FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,144FollowersFollow
57,400FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv