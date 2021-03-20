ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Saiyami Kher misses the beach life

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher shared beach vibes with fans on Saturday, along with a bikini snapshot.

Saiyami wears a green two-piece with a black ripped shrug as she strikes a pose kneeling on the sand with the sea and distant hills in the background. The actress looks sultry gorgeous with her damp hair kept open.

“Majorly miss the beach life,” she captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saiyami, who made her Bollywood debut with “Mirzya”, later worked in the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows” and the digitally-released films “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai” and “Unpaused”.

Her next release is the Telugu action thriller “Wild Dog”, co-starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza.

— IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleParam Singh: Don't think OTT decreases TV viewership
Next articleSonu Sood gets aircraft livery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s comment on transgenders

Kirti Kulhari: B'wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT. The actress says...

Worrying decline in health of Gen X, Y in US: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their...

Little stress a day good for your brain

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling...

Suspend Uber’s facial recognition checks in UK: Drivers’ union

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A drivers union in the UK has called for Microsoft to suspend the use of its facial recognition technology...

Lenovo working on Snapdragon 870-powered Android tablet

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 20 (IANS) Lenovo launched a single flagship Android tablet called Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and now the company is reportedly working...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates