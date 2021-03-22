ADVERTISEMENT
Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates 'Chhichhore' National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Chhichhore was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the victory to late Sushant Singh Rajput, lead actor of the film.

“On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie,” Said Sajid, in a statement released to the press.

Chhichhore had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the feel-good dramedy is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college, and delivers a strong message against suicide.

Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty in key roles.

