Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Salma Hayek turns to goddess Lakshmi to connect with inner beauty

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that when it comes to connecting with her inner beauty, she looks at goddess Lakshmi for inspiration.

“When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Hayek stated on Instagram, along with a picture of the goddess that she has posted.

The post was an instant hit among Indians, as well as Bollywood stars. Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra liked the post. Actress Bipasha Basu wrote: “amazing”.

Advtg.

“Mam, you should come to India then you will find more inner peace,” wrote an Indian fan.

A user commented: “We Indians are happy that you believe in goddess Lakshmi for inner beauty.. We love you too mam”.

Hayek will soon be seen in “The Eternals”, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Bliss”.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleUday Shankar to step down as Star, Disney India chairman (Lead)
Next articleWhen little Adnan Sami met Big B

Related Articles

News

Varun Dhawan's new picture is about 'all things lovely'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper...
Read more
News

Breaking: Sanjay Dutt warns Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan

Vishal Verma - 0
Sanjay Dutt bolo toh Baba is posing a threat to Akshay Kumar And Varun Dhawan !!?. Kyu, Why, How, Kaise?.. continue to...
Read more
Dialogues

3 years of Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 comedy dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 3 years of Judwaa 2, we have a list of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 comedy dialogues below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks