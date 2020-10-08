Salma Hayek turns to goddess Lakshmi to connect with inner beauty

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that when it comes to connecting with her inner beauty, she looks at goddess Lakshmi for inspiration.

“When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Hayek stated on Instagram, along with a picture of the goddess that she has posted.

The post was an instant hit among Indians, as well as Bollywood stars. Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra liked the post. Actress Bipasha Basu wrote: “amazing”.

Advtg.

“Mam, you should come to India then you will find more inner peace,” wrote an Indian fan.

A user commented: “We Indians are happy that you believe in goddess Lakshmi for inner beauty.. We love you too mam”.

Hayek will soon be seen in “The Eternals”, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Bliss”.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc