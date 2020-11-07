Advtg.
Bollywood News

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Salma Hayek is disappointed with the delay of The Eternals, and has shared inside pictures of the trailer that the star used while filming her superhero project.

The actress posted pictures on Instagram to reveal how she channeled her creativity.

“If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today. Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie. P.s. I decorated it myself,” Hayek wrote with the pictures.

Advtg.

“The Eternals” was originally scheduled for a November 6 release, but got pushed because of Covid-19. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago. Nanjiani had revealed that his character in “The Eternals” will have the secret identity of a Bollywood star.

“My character, for instance, is like, ‘Okay we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know’. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star,” Nanjiani said in Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAjay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan
Next articleGulshan Devaiah cracks a joke on Goa police booking Milind Soman for obscenity

Related Articles

News

Sunburn Goa 2020: Organisers hope to announce new dates soon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Panaji, Nov 7 (IANS) Sunburn Goa 2020 will not be held in December this year. The organisers issued a statement on Saturday saying they...
Read more
IPL

DDCA members again turn up in large numbers to vote

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) For the second successive day, members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) surprised all by turning up...
Read more
News

Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan passes away

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan, who directed Madhuri Dixit in the 1986 release, Manav Hatya, reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Actor...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 1

Sunburn Goa 2020: Organisers hope to announce new dates soon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Panaji, Nov 7 (IANS) Sunburn Goa 2020 will not be held in December this year. The organisers issued a statement on Saturday saying they...
Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 2

We plan out batsmen, using brain and skills: Holder on SRH...

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 3

Interactive social feed in live streaming for IPL play-offs

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 4

I have avoided bowling fuller lengths: Rashid

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 5

Johnny Depp’s forced exit from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise draws fan ire

Salma Hayek unveils her version of ‘Eternals’ trailer 5

Kajal Aggarwal, husband fly out for honeymoon

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks