Salman, Aamir, KJo mourn Rishi Kapoor’s death on social media

WP_ArticleTop

Stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar among many others are shocked by the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. They took to social media to pour their hearts out for the late actor.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan broke the news on Twitter, writing: “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Amitabh Bachchan

WP_ArticleInline_1

Aamir Khan: “We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love. a.”

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Salman Khan: “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…”

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

WP_ArticleInline_2

Karan Johar: “He was my childhood…..”

He was my childhood….. 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

Varun Dhawan: “I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle.”

I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle pic.twitter.com/ERehVYPf1e — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 30, 2020

WP_ArticleInline_3

Rajkummar Rao: “Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time.”

Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir 💔 You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NXNWnN5DQp — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 30, 2020

Asha Bhonsle: “Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry I can’t be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him. He remains eternal & special ???”

Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry I can’t be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him. He remains eternal & special ⁦⁦⁦⁦@chintskap⁩ pic.twitter.com/mMi4yNvBrl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 30, 2020

Suniel Shetty: “Shocked to hear of this great loss. Will always crave your beautiful, positive vibe. RIP #Chintuji. You went too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family #Strength”

Shocked to hear of this great loss. Will always crave your beautiful, positive vibe. RIP #Chintuji. You went too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family 🙏 #Strength pic.twitter.com/hW2nE2jWFV — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 30, 2020

Shruti Haasan: “Today we mourn the loss of this giant in cinema RIP sir my deepest condolences to the family.”

Today we mourn the loss of this giant in cinema RIP sir 🖤 my deepest condolences to the family https://t.co/4rKJ9SYPtp — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 30, 2020

Allu Arjun: “Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer… who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor”

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer… who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Vidya Balan: “Everytime i watch you on screen,i want to hug you … so here’s sending you the biggest hug #Rishiji … You are one of a kind our dafliwale and will always be special .. I pray for Neetuji,Riddhima and Ranbir.”

Everytime i watch you on screen,i want to hug you … so here’s sending you the biggest hug #Rishiji … You are one of a kind our dafliwale and will always be special .. I pray for Neetuji,Riddhima and Ranbir. — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 30, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha: “Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories…you will be missed”

Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories…you will be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1IHfHuwnX — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 30, 2020

Kartik Aaryan: “On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I’m blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir’s charm was magnetic.”

On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I’m blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir’s charm was magnetic.

RIP #RishiJi 💔 pic.twitter.com/7o4tntYmAu — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 30, 2020

Randeep Hooda: “One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didn’t mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor”

One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didn’t mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/98qs9Woqlc — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 30, 2020

Kay Kay Menon: “These two days have been completely Heart-Crushing! It’s just too much!! Rest in peace Sir! #RishiKapoor Om Shanti!”

These two days have been completely Heart-Crushing! It's just too much!! Rest in peace Sir! #RishiKapoor Om Shanti! 🙏🙏 — KayKay Menon aka Himmat Singh (@kaykaymenon02) April 30, 2020

Ritesh Sidhwani: “Rishi Uncle had an incredible positive influence & zest for life. His smile, his charm, his jovial personality will never be forgotten. He was more than just a great actor. He was a beautiful soul. I will carry fond memories of the times I spent with him. May he rest in peace!”

Bipasha Basu: “Heartbreaking … Loss of a legend like Rishi Kapoor Strength to all in the family”.

Heartbreaking … Loss of a legend like Rishi Kapoor🙏

Strength to all in the family 🙏 #riprishikapoor https://t.co/d2tu0G02lo — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) April 30, 2020

Chunky Panday: “My most favourite Actor/person , my inspiration. Will miss you the most Chintuji”

My most favourite Actor/person , my inspiration. Will miss you the most Chintuji 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/96R6G6unML — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) April 30, 2020