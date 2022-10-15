scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ now pushed to Diwali 2023 release

Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the third installment of his 'Tiger' franchise has a new release date.

By Glamsham Bureau
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' now pushed to Diwali 2023 release
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' now pushed to Diwali 2023 release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the third installment of his ‘Tiger’ franchise has a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 now. Announcing the same, Salman tweeted: “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma.”

He also shared a glimpse of himself from the film. In the photo, only the eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was hidden behind a scarf.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif. The movie will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of ‘Pathaan’. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Previous article
Sharmila Tagore: Today, women are taking on bigger roles
Next article
John Abraham concludes shooting for 'Tehran'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Karan Kundrra

Nora Fatehi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US