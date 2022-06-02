Salman Khan condoles KK's untimely demise

- Advertisement -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mourned the death of playback singer KK, who left for the heavenly abode on Tuesday after performing at the Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata.

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ star took to Twitter to offer his condolences to one of the most legendary singers of modern day Bollywood.

Salman wrote in his tweet, “Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK.”

KK crooned ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

The song has gone down in the pages of history as a heartbreak anthem.

KK made his Bollywood playback singing debut with ‘Chhod Aaye Hum’ from the Gulzar directorial ‘Maachis’, and has some of the biggest hits to his credit across languages including ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’, ‘Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai’, ‘Pal’, ‘Bas Ek Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘Appadi Podu’ and many more.